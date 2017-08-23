Girls on the Run seeking volunteers





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Girls on the Run East Central Illinois is looking for volunteers, including head and assistant coaches.

Girls on the Run is a program that brings together groups of eight to 17 girls for a season to work on their personal development, team building and connection to the community.

There are over 1 million total participants total in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In the six county area of East Central Illinois, the program has about 2,150 girls participating and is offered at 13 locations in the area.

According to a press release, coaches are required to be at least eighteen years old. Potential volunteers must complete a background check, be available for both practices a week and attend mandatory coaches training. Coaches of any athletic ability and gender can volunteer.

Teams meet two times a week for 90 minutes each. The season is set to end in a celebratory 5K the girls will train for.

Registration for the program closes on Tuesday, Aug. 29 this year. The program fee for the fall 2017 season is $100, and scholarships are available.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.