CAA to discuss waiver reports

The Council on Academic Affairs is set to discuss the pros and cons of having an Academic Waiver Report at its first meeting of the semester.

It will meet 2 p.m. Thursday in Room 4440 in Booth Library.

As it is now, undergraduate students seeking waivers of academic rules or procedures can get Academic Waiver Request Forms from their deans, department chairs or advisers. Students have to complete the form, get the necessary signatures and give it to their dean for processing.

The student’s dean can approve or disapprove the request. If it is not approved, the dean can advise the student in the waiver appeal process.

There is an Undergraduate Academic Waiver Appeal committee made up of the four college deans and a committee chair who coordinates the activities of the committee.

During the CAA meeting, members will look at four waiver reports from the Lumpkin College of Business and Applied Sciences from April, May, June and July.

Also on the agenda are two waiver appeal reports from the Registrar’s Office, dated from Spring 2017 and Summer 2017.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.