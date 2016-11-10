The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Hey. My names Olivia Swenson-Hultz and I'm a journalism student at Eastern who plans to minor in Political Science. I'll be the assistant photo editor this year. In my free time I enjoy traveling, taking pictures and sometimes playing the saxophone.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz, Assistant Photo Editor

Nov 10, 2016
Actors to tackle tough topics in “Dogfight” (Photo)
Nov 03, 2016
Campus debate covers gun rights, immigration (Photo)
Nov 02, 2016
International forum draws large audience (Photo)
Nov 02, 2016
Tribune writer talks humanities, columns (Photo)
Oct 31, 2016
German police officer talks terrorism and the refugee crisis (Photo)
Oct 30, 2016
Students seek spooks at haunted house (Photo)
Sep 22, 2016
Marchers descend on office of Rep. Phillips (Photo)
Oct 06, 2016
Artist discusses issues in US through work (Photo)
Oct 06, 2016
Queen of Bingo to turn Tarble into bingo hall (Photo)
Oct 02, 2016
Music, art fill ‘Night of HOPE’ (Story)
Sep 26, 2016
SACIS show gives message of empowerment (Photo)
Sep 22, 2016
Hong Kong leader talks about past tensions with communist China (Photo)
Sep 21, 2016
Tie ‘Dyeversity’ brings bright colors to campus ()
Sep 16, 2016
Mansa Bilal Mark King talks ‘Invisible Matter’ at Doudna (Photo)
Sep 09, 2016
UIUC professor talks injustice in the US (Photo)
Aug 22, 2016
Pantherpalooza provides opportunities for students (Story)
Aug 17, 2016
Pantherpalooza provides opportunities for students (Story)
Jul 18, 2016
Council to take action on alcohol and tobacco ordinances (Story)
Jul 14, 2016
Charleston Library hosting upcoming programs (Story)
Jun 09, 2016
Community band playing second Thursday concert (Story)
May 24, 2016
Husband and wife share passion for glass creation (Story/Photo)
May 16, 2016
Marchers descend on office of Rep. Phillips (Story)
The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Staff