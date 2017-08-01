Funeral set for Eastern employee





Funeral arrangements have been made for Charleston resident Pamela Warpenburg, 56, who died after a motor vehicle crash Saturday on Rt. 130 near Villa Grove.

A visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and a service is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. According to an obituary from Adams Funeral Chapel’s website, donations in Warpenburg’s honor to the National Kidney Foundation are requested.

Warpenburg graduated from Eastern and worked at the university with the Gateway Program, the Office of Minority Affairs and TRiO Student Support Services for nearly 25 years, according to the university newsletter.

According to the obituary, Warpenburg was a musician and “wonderful pianist who shared her musical ability through giving lessons to others.”

She enjoyed traveling, going out to eat and short car rides around the area with her husband, along with playing board games and cards with her siblings and family members and Disney.