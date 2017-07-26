Eastern’s credit rating upgraded by S&P Global
July 26, 2017
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Eastern’s credit rating has been upgraded by S&P Global Ratings as a result of the state of Illinois passing a budget in July, ending an impasse lasting three fiscal years.
The university was upgraded one step to B+, four levels below investment grade, according to Bloomberg.
Northeastern Illinois University was also upgraded to B+, with Southern Illinois University and Governors State having their ratings lifted to BB+.
All four of these universities were moved from negative to stable outlooks, as reported by Bloomberg.
The University of Illinois and Illinois state university are no longer at a risk of being downgraded after having the outlooks on their A- ratings upgraded to stable from negative. Western Illinois University’s outlook on their BB- rating was raised to positive from negative as well.
S&P analyst Ashley Ramchandani said in a statement to Bloomberg that “these universities’ immediate liquidity risks as a result of the state’s failure to provide timely payment of operating appropriations are mitigated with the recent passage of the fiscal 2018 budget and retroactive payment anticipated for fiscal 2017.”
Leave a Comment