VIDEO: Just another day at Arbor Rose

Analicia Haynes

Erin Byrne, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, poses for a picture with Maxine and Maxine’s baby dolls Wednesday afternoon. Bryne graduate from Eastern this past May and said after working as an intern at Arbor Rose, she wants to pursue a career in geriatrics or gerontology. “(The residents) get personalized care that you don’t get anywhere else,” Byrne said. “(The residents) have things to look forward to and they’re not waiting to die they’re still living. The end of your life should be celebrated.”

Analicia Haynes, Editor-in-Chief
July 13, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Showcase

In this video two interns from Eastern share their experience about working with Alzheimer patients at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston.

