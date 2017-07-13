VIDEO: Just another day at Arbor Rose

Erin Byrne, an intern at Arbor Rose Adult Day Care and Memory Care Home of Charleston, poses for a picture with Maxine and Maxine’s baby dolls Wednesday afternoon. Bryne graduate from Eastern this past May and said after working as an intern at Arbor Rose, she wants to pursue a career in geriatrics or gerontology. “(The residents) get personalized care that you don’t get anywhere else,” Byrne said. “(The residents) have things to look forward to and they’re not waiting to die they’re still living. The end of your life should be celebrated.”

Analicia Haynes