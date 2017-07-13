Comptroller’s office expedites payment to Eastern

Eastern will receive an expedited payment of $5.7 million as the Illinois Comptroller’s office begins the first release of funds to state colleges and universities in more than seven months.

According to a Thursday press release from Comptroller Susana Mendoza, the recent override of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the state budget provided the appropriation authority to use existing higher education funds.

This veto gave the state its first budget in three years.

About $1.1 billion was allocated to state universities and community colleges in the state budget.

Funds released will provide for payments owed to universities and colleges eligible under the Monetary Award Program. State universities such as Eastern, Chicago State, Governors State, Illinois State, Northeastern Illinois, Northern, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Edwardsville and the University of Illinois system will receive a total of $327 million in funding. The other $36 million will be given to community colleges.

To assist public universities and community colleges with operations, Mendoza has also told her office to start issuing another $160 million, the press release said.

Eastern President Glassman showed Mendoza some of the deferred maintenance on campus during the Comptroller’s visit to campus, where he told her that Eastern has had to lay off more than 400 staff members during the budget impasse.

“The state’s institutions of higher education were devastated by the budget crisis and their mistreatment proved to a be a breaking point for legislators on both sides of the aisle,” Mendoza said in the press release. “Delivering this money will provide immediate aid to students, parents, faculty and administrators who have struggled for more than two years to pay their bills.”

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com