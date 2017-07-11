The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

Students+participating+in+the+Smith+Walbridge+Summer+Clinic+practice+at+O%27Brien+Field+Monday+night.+
Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

Toluwalase Solomon

Toluwalase Solomon

Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

July 11, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

Toluwalase Solomon
Participants in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O’Brien Field Monday night.

Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

Toluwalase Solomon
Participants in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O’Brien Field Monday night.

Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

Toluwalase Solomon
Participants in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O’Brien Field Monday night.

Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.

Toluwalase Solomon
Participants in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O’Brien Field Monday night.

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    Through the lens

    GALLERY: The people of Arbor Rose

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    Arbor Rose to host first ‘carnival’ Sunday

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    Multimedia

    VIDEO: Just another day at Arbor Rose

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    New pharmacy creates opportunities to learn in Charleston

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    Second candidate for assistant dean of International Students and Scholars sets goals

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    State Budget passed for 1st time in 3 years

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    Pritzker discusses game plan, opens up about wiretap

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    Through the lens

    GALLERY: Red, White and Blue Days

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    Family, friends fill Morton Park for Lane concert

  • GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic

    News

    First assistant dean candidate hopes to increase international student numbers

The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic