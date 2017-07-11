GALLERY: Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic
Students participating in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O'Brien Field Monday night.
Toluwalase Solomon
July 11, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens
Participants in the Smith Walbridge Summer Clinic practice at O’Brien Field Monday night.
