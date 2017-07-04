J.B Pritzker to have meet and greet at Jackson Avenue Coffee





Democratic primary gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker will come to Charleston for a meet and greet 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson Avenue Coffee.

Pritzker, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, announced his bid for the govenorship on Thursday, April 6.

A definite topic of Pritzker’s visit is going to be the Illinois budget and what the state needs to do to move forward,said Paul Wieck, chair of the Coles County Democrats.

Pritzker has been heavily involved in Illinois politics for a long time, Wieck said.

“He certainly makes an effort to let the rest of Illinois know he’s not just a Chicago candidate-he’s a candidate for the whole state,” Wieck said.

Wieck called Pritzker “selfless,” saying he had been working for gender, LGBTQ+ issues, women’s issues and early childhood education.

“He’s certainly someone who puts his money where his mouth is,” Wieck said.

Though it is still early until the elections, Wieck said it is good to see a lot of democratic candidates currently in the running.

Other candidates to come through Charleston are Ameya Pawar, 47th Ward in Chicago and State Sen. Daniel Biss, (D-Evanston).

Wieck said all of the democratic gubernatorial candidates, such as Pawar and Biss, recognize the same issues Pritzker does.

“It’s good to have all the candidates educating people,” Wieck said.

He added that there has been community interest and good turnouts for most of these events.

“With social media and events happening on a national scale, people have been heavily involved in politics, even if they had not been before,” Wieck said.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com