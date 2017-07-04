The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

GALLERY: Red, White and Blue Days

Jion Shin, 4-years-old, eats cotton candy with his sister during the Chris Lane concert at Morton Park Monday night. The concert was a part of Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.

Analicia Haynes

Analicia Haynes

Analicia Haynes

Analicia Haynes

July 4, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

The great-grandchildren of the Farmer of the Year play Ring-Around the Rosie Monday night during the Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days celebration at Morton Park. The kids were there with their family to watch the Chris Lane concert.

Analicia Haynes
Analicia Haynes

Charleston residents swarmed Morton Park Monday night to watch the Chris Lane concert as a part of the Red, White and Blue Days celebration.

Analicia Haynes
Analicia Haynes

Kaylyn Doyle, Kallista Buckler and Maddi Bryant sit on top of a ledge connected to the dugout at Morton Park Monday night in order to get a better view of the Chris Lane concert during Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.

Analicia Haynes
Analicia Haynes

Denise Lasky laughs with Chris Dare during the Chris Lane concert Monday night at Morton Park. The concert was part of Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.

Analicia Haynes
Analicia Haynes

Jion Shin, 4-years-old, eats cotton candy with his sister during the Chris Lane concert at Morton Park Monday night. The concert was a part of Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.

Analicia Haynes
Analicia Haynes

Olivia Hiltebeitel (left) runs her fingers through her hair while her friend, Haleigh Misner (right) hides her face from the camera Monday during the Chris Lane Concert at Morton Park. The girls attend Charleston High School together, play softball together and said they came out to the concert because they like country music and wanted to hang out with their friends.

Analicia Haynes
Analicia Haynes

