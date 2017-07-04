GALLERY: Red, White and Blue Days

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Analicia Haynes The great-grandchildren of the Farmer of the Year play Ring-Around the Rosie Monday night during the Charleston’s Red, White and Blue Days celebration at Morton Park. The kids were there with their family to watch the Chris Lane concert.
Analicia Haynes Charleston residents swarmed Morton Park Monday night to watch the Chris Lane concert as a part of the Red, White and Blue Days celebration.
Analicia Haynes Kaylyn Doyle, Kallista Buckler and Maddi Bryant sit on top of a ledge connected to the dugout at Morton Park Monday night in order to get a better view of the Chris Lane concert during Charleston’s Red, White and Blue Days.
Analicia Haynes Denise Lasky laughs with Chris Dare during the Chris Lane concert Monday night at Morton Park. The concert was part of Charleston’s Red, White and Blue Days.
Analicia Haynes Jion Shin, 4-years-old, eats cotton candy with his sister during the Chris Lane concert at Morton Park Monday night. The concert was a part of Charleston’s Red, White and Blue Days.
Analicia Haynes Olivia Hiltebeitel (left) runs her fingers through her hair while her friend, Haleigh Misner (right) hides her face from the camera Monday during the Chris Lane Concert at Morton Park. The girls attend Charleston High School together, play softball together and said they came out to the concert because they like country music and wanted to hang out with their friends.
Leave a Comment