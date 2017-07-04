Bill package passed by House, Senate





Filed under News

The Illinois House and Senate passed a package of bills that would, among other things, fund Eastern after three years without a budget.

The package passed would provide 100 percent funding for Eastern in FY 17, 90 percent funding for Eastern in FY18, full Monetary Award Program funding for both FY 17 and FY18 and almost $5 million for needed capital repairs.

In an email sent to campus, Eastern President David Glassman said though there are more hurdles ahead of getting a budget passed, the Illinois House of Representatives has been seen as the “highest hurdle.”

“I am heartened by the overwhelming, bipartisan passage of the package – including the incredibly difficult votes taken by our State Representative Reggie Phillips,” Glassman said in the email. “Voting to fund EIU might not sound like a tall order, but voting to generate the revenue required to fund EIU most definitely requires political courage.”

Both Phillips and Sen. Dale Righter (R-Mattoon) voted in favor of the budget package.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to veto the measure. However, it was passed with a veto-proof supermajority in the House.

In a media availability after the vote posted on CapitolFax, Righter said in the last several days he has had a “laundry list” of phone conversations with people who identify as Democrats, Republicans and Independents who have told him that the state has to start balancing its budget.

“Obviously, I am elected and work for the people of the 55th Senate district and that’s who made the call today,” he said.

Righter said he has had regular conversations with both the university community and community colleges in his district.

“They made their concerns about what was going on here known,” Righter said, citing the fact that the budget impasse has been harmful for Eastern’s enrollment.

“I think a big reason is because of concerns people have had about the fiscal stability of the university system as a whole,” he said. “In the end, you vote your district. My district told me to vote for this package.”

UPDATE 7:16 p.m. Tuesday

Glassman sent out another email to the campus following the Illinois State Senate’s approval of the budget package with a supermajority vote.

In the email, he he wrote that Righter was the only member of his party to break ranks in the vote.

“Senator Righter’s vote was, like Representative Phillips’, not an easy vote,” he said. “Again, it is one thing to support spending for EIU, but it is quite another to actually vote to generate the revenues necessary to finally fund EIU. And as difficult as it is to break ranks in today’s highly polarized political environment, it is even harder to do it alone.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the budget bills but the state Senate ended up moving to ovverride these vetoes.

For the budget to become law the House will now have to pass a veto ovverride motion. According to Capitol Fax, the House is set to convene 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.