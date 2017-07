PODCAST: ‘In the DEN’ week 2



This is the second installment of our “In the DEN” podcast with host Brandon Winner. In this episode we talk about what to expect with Red, White and Blue Days, the impending budget crisis, an athletics update and an accreditation update.