Concerts, parade set for Red, White and Blue Days





Filed under News

A parade, pancakes and pets will help the Charleston community celebrate the Fourth of July at this year’s Red, White and Blue Days.

Vendors and games start at 3 p.m. followed by Joyful Bubbles from 4p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free concerts for the day include Jake Maurer at 6 p.m. and Chris Lane at 8 p.m.

Instead of a “Little Mr. and Mrs.” contest, a Farmer of the Year Award will be presented.

On the Fourth of July, the festivities start with an American Legion Pancake Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Morton Park. Registration for the 4 mile Run/Walk for Habitat for Humanity begins at 6:30 a.m.

From 9 a.m. to noon will be a Chalk-In sponsored by the Coles County Arts Council. The Pet Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. and inflatables and other activities are set to begin at 10 a.m. and run throughout the day.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. followed by a bell ringing ceremony at 2:15 p.m. The band 5 Mile Train is set to perform at 2:30 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for dusk at the Coles County Airport.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com