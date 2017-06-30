Red, White and Blue Days rings in 27th year





Red, White and Blue Days returns to Charleston for its 27th year this weekend with a long list of festivities from free concerts to a pet parade.

Committee member Betty Coffrin helped start the annual celebration along with other parents.

What began as an attempt to “bring home the boys” during Operation Desert Storm turned into an annual celebration of patriotism thanks to the passion of Charleston residents, Coffrin said.

“Everyone is real passionate about it,” she said. “Everyone has their own area of expertise (in) food, ice cream sales and their good at and we all like each other and we have fun putting it all together.”

The concerts and most of the festivities will take place at Morton Park. Vendors open at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Coffrin said those involved usually raise lots of money.

“We have regular donors that we can’t do without and community support, and of course we’re patriotic,” she said.

Non-profit vendors have until the day of the events to register their stands at the park. Food stands or anyone else selling things to make a profit have to organize their stands outside of the park.

Coffrin said that is because the park only allows non-profit groups to set up shop.

“We just want a lot of activity in the park,” she said. “We have space available and we will make room for them up until that day.”

Coffrin said people who want to participate in the pet parade can also register up until the parade takes off at 9:30 a.m Tuesday.

Those interested in participating in the regular parade have until noon on Tuesday to register before it starts at 1 p.m.

Both parades and registration will be at the Charleston Square.

“(We’re) pretty laid back and we just want to have a fun community event,” Coffrin said.

Every event, including the concerts, is free.

The only thing people should bring is their lawn chair, Coffrin said.

“We’re very fortunate to have very nice stuff and a great location that is ideal for the bands,” she said.

The location of the annual Harold Hackett bingo game has been changed to the Charleston VFW.

Bingo will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.