Finalist for assistant dean position to have open sessions





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The first of two finalists for the position of assistant dean of the Office of International Students and Scholars will be on campus to be interviewed Thursday.

Matthew Walters, most recently the assistant dean for student affairs and global initiatives at The New School in New York City, has an open session scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m in the Martinsville Room of the Martin Luther King Junior University Union. The open student session is set from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

His other past jobs include being the director of international programs for Columbia Law School in New York and the associate director of study abroad for California State University’s Fullerton campus.

The other finalist, Nassef Girgis, currently the director of study abroad programs at the University of California Riverside, has interviews set for next Thursday, July 6. The times for these have yet to be determined.

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com