Charleston Community Band celebrates 40 years of music Thursday

Toluwalase Solomon
Megan McDevitt, a choir teacher at Charleston Middle School, plays the chimes during the Charleston Community Band concert Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

Chaela Krueger, Entertainment Editor
June 28, 2017
For some it is a tradition, for others it is an escape.

Since 1977, the Charleston Community Band has given Charleston and the surrounding area a taste of its musical talent.

To celebrate 40 years of music, the band will perform a patriotic concert at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday as part of Charleston’s Red, White and Blue Days at the Daum Amphitheater at Kiwanis Park.

On July 3rd, the CCB will also have a special event at Daniel Island Smythe Park called Stars and Stripes Patriotic Fanfare starting at 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Charleston Community Band perform last Thursday during their weekly concert at Kiwanis Park.

Toluwalase Solomon
Members of the Charleston Community Band perform last Thursday during their weekly concert at Kiwanis Park.

Ginger Stanfield, the band director, said it is a privilege to open every performance with the national anthem.

For each performance, she said she always tries to include at least two marches, a Broadway tune, a scared piece, something old and something new.

Ginger Stanfield, the director of the Charleston Community Band, conducts during the weekly concert Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

Toluwalase Solomon
Ginger Stanfield, the director of the Charleston Community Band, conducts during the weekly concert Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

Another tradition that Stanfield wants to continue is performing a piece featuring a trombone for the founding and previous director, John Daum.

“I promised John Daum in 2012 that I would help continue to keep this tradition going as long as the musicians and [the community] kept supporting it,” she said.

The band consists of people of all ages, from high school to 90 years old.

About 75 musicians make up the band, some professional, but most are “dedicated amateurs who enjoy playing good music,” Stanfield said.

Members of the Charleston Community Band play another tune during the weekly concert on Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

Toluwalase Solomon
Members of the Charleston Community Band play another tune during the weekly concert on Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

Kamryn Fisher, a first-year member playing clarinet, said her favorite part about being in the band is seeing the wide range of ages coming together playing their music. She said she enjoyed that her grandpa from Sullivan, IL came to watch her perform.

The CCB noted that donations are always appreciated, but never expected. However, to continue to perform, purchase new pieces and maintain their equipment, donations and sponsors are needed.

Also, throughout the month of June, Charleston Arby’s will be donating 10 percent of all Thursday sales from 5-10p.m. to help support the CCB.

Donations can be given at each concert or mailed to Charleston Community Band, 520 Jackson Avenue, Charleston.

You can find a list of the band’s additional performances at http://charlestoncommunityband.org.

Chaela Krueger can be reached at 581-2812 or clkrueger@eiu.edu.

