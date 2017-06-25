Recruitment plans in place for domestic, international students





Filed under News

Updates on domestic and international student enrollment were given at the Board of Trustees retreat Saturday.

On Friday, the trustees heard at a meeting that recent indicators showed that freshman enrollment numbers are down, while graduate, transfer and international numbers are up.

In 2016, the number of total enrolled international students was 429 in the fall and 435 in the spring.

Eastern President David Glassman said his goal was to see 500 international students on campus, though the new federal administration is making this difficult for some students.

This is even true for students not affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven muslim-majority countries.

When Indian students apply to the university, they are given an I-20, which they can get a visa with.

Lately, however, Glassman said Indian students will go to get a visa, but will be told no, and end up having to go back two of three times before they eventually get one.

Brenda Cuellar, associate director of international recruitment visited India in spring to response to these concerns.

“I don’t mean to be partisan, but President Trump has caused tremendous concern on international student populations,” dean of the graduate school Ryan Hendrickson said.

He said there has been anecdotes of Indian students having trouble in the embassy, or more generally having trouble coming to the United States.

Cuellar stayed in India for 13 days, an investment Hendrickson said they “needed to make.”

Another recruitment visit to China was made, yielding about fifteen to 20 students from the country, he said.

Other initiatives included visiting English language training centers, using College Week Live and a new partnership agreement with the University of Dhaka, in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, it was announced that Hendrickson, who had been interim dean of the graduate school, which oversees international students, was being made the permanent dean of the school as well as vice provost for research.

He had previously held the interim position for two years.

Regarding domestic students, associate vice president for enrollment management Josh Norman said influencing is important.

He said he is building a database at 100 high schools with 200 advocate for the university, as well as building a plan with admissions counselors.

“Raising awareness is a key part of the enrollment management process,” Norman said.

Externally, he said they are pursuing transfer pathways to strengthen the university’s partnership with Parkland College in Champaign.

Internally, Norman said admissions staff members are setting micro and macro benchmarks. New counselors are being brought in to participate in a week-long training session for before the travel season.

Territories are being redistributed among counselors and the tour given to prospective students is being revamped for open houses, daily visits, shadow visits and yield events.

“That’s my key focus, as we face this negative public perception- that our relationship with students is what can trump that,” he said.