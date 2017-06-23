Eastern football team to get T.V. time in September





The Eastern football team will get some T.V. time this year, after recently announcing an ESPN3 broadcasted game against Northern Illinois University.

Eastern will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday September 9 at Northern. The game will be a part of ESPN’s Mid-American Conference package.

The two teams have not played against each other since 2013, when Payton Award Winner Jimmy Garoppolo still played for Eastern. Northern took the game with a 43-39 win, leading the all-time series at 25-10-1.

Eastern has not won a game in the series since 1998, but that could change as they had a successful appearance in the FBS last season against Miami of Ohio.

The Panthers beat Miami, 21-17, finishing their 2016 campaign with a winning 6-5 season. The win also pushed Eastern to six wins total in the FBS.

Along with the road game to Northern, Eastern opens the season at Indiana State University, August 31. Eastern will also face conference rival, Tennessee State, in the John Merritt Classic at Nissan Stadium on September 30.

Eastern’s first home game will be September 16 against Indiana State University in the Mid-America Classic.

Camelia Nicholson can be reached at 581-2812 or cdnicholson@eiu.edu.