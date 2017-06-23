BOT to discuss change in regulations, new program requests





The Board of Trustees will discuss several program requests and a proposed revision to its regulations at 1 p.m. Friday during its open session in the University Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

The proposed revision, which will be the first time the board is discussing it, applies to audience presentations under the board’s regulations, section I, category F. Board Meetings.

The revision plans to revise the current procedure an audience member follows when wanting to speak at a meeting.

According to a copy of the proposal, there is a strikethrough in the original procedure that a person follows when wanting to speak to the board.

The proposal plans to add that an individual must “contact the Board Secretary prior to the beginning of the Board meeting and provide their name and the subject of their comments,” after striking through “on other than current agenda items.”

The proposal also eliminates everything else after the added statement, which includes section a through section b, which states, “Persons desiring to address the Board on current agenda items shall submit: (1) their name; (2) phone number and email address; (3) mailing address; (4) name of group represented; and (5) the topic to be addressed to the Board Chairperson prior to the time allotted for public comment.”

The board will also listen to new program requests for a B.S. in Exercise Science, a B.S. in Sports Management, a B.S. in Construction Management, a B.S. in Engineering Technology and a M.S. Ed. In Curriculum and Instruction.

During the executive session, which meets at 11 a.m. Friday, Rob Miller, Eastern’s general counsel, said the board will discuss collective bargaining, imminent litigation and employment.

For more information on the program requests and the meeting agenda click on the link below and download the meeting agenda, table of contents, board reports or addenda.

http://www.eiu.edu/trustees/documents.php.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennnewsdesk@gmail.com.