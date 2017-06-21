City Council approves price for street materials

Close Members of the Charleston City Council talk amongst themselves before beginning the city council meeting Tuesday night. Analicia Haynes

News

The Charleston City Council accepted the lowest bids from several companies for street materials needed for maintenance for the 2017/2018 fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday.

The council approved a measure that sets the price for the budgeted cost of repairs, which totals $128,700.

Curt Buescher, the director of public works, said the materials, like concrete, asphalt and sand, will be paid for by the city motor fuel tax fund when they are needed.

“We use a lot of concrete, asphalt, rock, sand, and other stuff when we’re constructing and maintaining and with our MFT funds we’re required to bid,” he said. “We want to get the best price possible.”

The city accepted bid offers from Neo-Asphalt, which will provide asphalt at $75 per ton; Charles Heuerman Trucking, which will provide rip rap for $27.50 per ton; Mid-Illinois Concrete, Inc., which will provide two concrete materials at $101 and $110 per cubic yard; and Morris Trucking, which will provide two aggregate materials and trench backfill for $7.80, $13.94 and $14.94 per ton.

Buescher said the bid locks the contractors, material suppliers and the price in for the whole year.

The council also approved extending an agreement with Ameren Illinois, which will allow it to maintain its electrical and gas systems until 2037.

The date for the next meeting has been changed from July 4 to July 5.

Analicia Haynes can be reached at 581-2812 or achaynes@eiu.edu.