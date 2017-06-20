GALLERY: Illinois Girls State

Keiley Meyer (left), a rising senior at Quincy Notre Dame High School in Quincy, starts singing the signature chant for the American Legion Auxilary Illinois Girls State while Hannah Brewster (right), a rising senior from Knoxville High School in Knoxville, smiles before starting to sing. Meyer and Brewster sat with their friends during recreation time Monday and talked about what they were running for and how the rest of the week might unfold.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Analicia Haynes Keiley Meyer (left), a rising senior at Quincy Notre Dame High School in Quincy, starts singing the signature chant for the American Legion Auxilary Illinois Girls State while Hannah Brewster (right), a rising senior from Knoxville High School in Knoxville, smiles before starting to sing. Meyer and Brewster sat with their friends during recreation time Monday and talked about what they were running for and how the rest of the week might unfold.
Analicia Haynes Abby Batson, a rising senior from Bushnell-Prairie City High School in Bushnell, listens to her friends Monday during recreation time at the American Legion Auxiliary Illinois Girls State. Batson said she knew some of the girls in attendance but said she did meet some new people. She also shared her Snapchat information with her new found friends.
Analicia Haynes Ellie Knepper, a rising senior from Sandwich Community High School in Sandwich, sits across from Andrews Hall Monday and reads from her phone during the American Legion Auxiliary Illinois Girls State. “It’s cool staying here,” she said, referring to living on a college campus and getting a feel for what it is like.
Analicia Haynes Sophie Marcolla, a rising senior from Quincy Norte Dame in Quincy, discusses the upcoming elections for the American Legion Auxiliary Illinois Girls State on Monday. “I love politics,” she said. “That’s why I’m running for governor.” Marcolla said Girls State functions as a stepping stone for her future in politics and her future in Washington D.C.
Analicia Haynes Elaina Rossman(left) and Brooklyn Whitsitt (middle), rising seniors from Knoxville High School in Knoxville Illinois, sit with Sophie Marcolla, a rising senior from Quincy Notre Dame High School in Quincy. The girls listen to and talk with their friends about the days events during the American Legion Auxiliary Illinois Girls State on Monday.
Leave a Comment