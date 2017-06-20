GALLERY: Illinois Girls State

Keiley Meyer (left), a rising senior at Quincy Notre Dame High School in Quincy, starts singing the signature chant for the American Legion Auxilary Illinois Girls State while Hannah Brewster (right), a rising senior from Knoxville High School in Knoxville, smiles before starting to sing. Meyer and Brewster sat with their friends during recreation time Monday and talked about what they were running for and how the rest of the week might unfold.