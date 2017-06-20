City Council to vote on bid award for street repairs





The Charleston City Council will be discussing a bid award for street repair supplies at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

Charleston City Clerk Deborah Muller said the bid is for a yearly quote on street repair supplies that are needed throughout the year for various projects.

Ne-Co Asphalt, Charles Heuerman trucking, Charleston Stone Company, CCI Redimix, Mid-Illinois Concrete, Inc., Morris Trucking and LLC are the companies the council will be bidding at the meeting.

Some are unopposed on their offers.

Muller said IDOT surveys the roads and evaluates the condition of them then determines which roads need the most repairs.

Workers start with the worst roads first and work their way through all the roads until they have the projects finished.

There are several projects currently being worked on by the city, Muller said.

The council will also vote on:

A number of raffle licenses for fundraisers

2 ordinances for Ameren to renew their contracts with the city.

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.