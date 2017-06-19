PHOTO GALLERY: The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps open dress rehearsal

The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps, a competitive, all-male corps comprised of 150 members, performed in an open dress rehearsal Saturday at O’Brien Stadium in preparation for their competition.

The corps performed several songs from their 2017 show, “Men are from Mars.”

The Cavaliers’ first competition, the Drum Corps International Tour Premiere, is Thursday, June 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.