PHOTO GALLERY: The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps open dress rehearsal
The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps, a competitive, all-male corps comprised of 150 members, performed in an open dress rehearsal Saturday at O’Brien Stadium in preparation for their competition.
The corps performed several songs from their 2017 show, “Men are from Mars.”
The Cavaliers’ first competition, the Drum Corps International Tour Premiere, is Thursday, June 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Monica, Jerry, and Alainana Zacher admire The Cavailiers. “We live nearby and hear them practice so we decided to stop by,” Monica Zacher said.
Charleston resident Beka Murphy watches the Cavaliers with her daughter Eden,which she does yearly.
The Cavaliers practice during a dress rehearsal that was open to the public on Saturday.
Olivia Swenson-Hultz
The Cavaliers take their positions during a dress rehearsal that was open to the public on Saturday.
Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Percussionists from the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps practice during an open dress rehearsal Saturday.
Olivia Swenson-Hultz
The Cavaliers race across the field during a dress rehearsal open to the public on Saturday.
