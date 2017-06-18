Music, crafts to be featured at Five Mile House





People of all ages can attend open houses filled with music, crafts and everything in between this summer at the Five Mile House.

Dick Hummel, the vice president of the Five Mile House foundation board, said the purpose of the programs is to keep history alive in the Charleston area.

“We never run out of topics of historic local interest,” Hummel said.

In the past, open houses have included Randy Jackson and Civil War re-enactors from the 5th Illinois Calvary Unit, with a demonstration of Union soldier cooking methods, music groups and activities for children such as candle dipping.

The open houses start at 1 p.m. on Sundays and include music from 1-2:30 p.m., a presentation and talk from the presenter about their topic. These presentations start at 2:30 p.m. and last throughout the afternoon.

Then, there are crafts and another demonstration.

The next open house is set for Sunday, June 25. Country and Irish music by Over the Hills, followed by a blacksmithing demonstration, spinning on the porch and a demonstration of white coopering which is building wooden buckets, are all scheduled at this open house.

Hummel said the blacksmith comes every summer with their apprentice and does demonstrations.

The Five Mile House is in the process of raising money to construct a blacksmith shop on the property so they can do more of these demonstrations, Hummel said.

Information about additional events happening this summer and a link to donate money toward the blacksmith shop can be found at fivemilehouse.org.

Liz Stephens can be contacted at 581-2812 or ejstephens2@eiu.edu.