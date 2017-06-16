Eastern baseball player picked for MLB





Senior pitcher Michael McCormick was picked up by the Chicago White Sox in the 34th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.

The White Sox have not selected an Eastern player since 1972, when they chose player Dave Diamond. McCormick also becomes the first player since 2014 to be selected for the MLB.

This past season McCormick started 12 times for the pitchers finishing the season with a 1-6 record, throwing 48 strikeouts and a 7.43 ERA.

The 23-year-old originally got his career started at Speedway High School in Indiana. There he earned First-Team All-State, being named the North/South All-Star.

McCormick continued his baseball career at the U.S. Naval Academy and later Parkland Community College.

In 2016, he transferred to debut his talent with Eastern baseball, appearing in 15 games with 12 starts on the mound as a junior.

Although the Panthers lose McCormick, they gain another player who the major league already has their eye on.

Incoming freshman infielder D.J. Stewart also made an appearance in the 2017 MLB draft, as he was selected in the 39th round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stewart played at Westminster Christian Academy in Missouri and will debut with the Panthers in the 2018 season.

The Panthers ended this past season with a 21-35 record, winning 12-14 games against conference rivals.

Although they didn’t get a conference title, the Eastern squad did leave out with a dominant home record of 12-9 this year.

Camelia Nicholson can be reached at 581-2812 or cdnicholson@eiu.edu.