Opinion: Being overworked is not trendy





Filed under Columns, Opinions

As a college student, it is easy for one to work their hardest but still not feel as if they are doing enough.

It is also easy to say yes to every opportunity because of the fear of missing out or looking lazy for not taking an extra obligation.

Last semester I worked three jobs and went to school full-time and faced a problem that many students also go through; I began to lose my drive and passion because I was overworked.

I loved the initial feeling that I was going to be able to take on all of my jobs and school and that people would praise me for being so driven.

But in reality I was not driven at all, instead I was hoping things would get easier or that somehow I would gain an extra 12 hours in the day to make my schedule easier.

I am proud of myself for my accomplishments and for being successful, but the entire semester I wished I was able to take more time out of the day to better myself in ways that were not academic.

I was not happy or satisfied, nor did I genuinely feel like I accomplished anything besides making nothing lower than a B academically and receiving a pat on the back all while trying to maintain my sanity.

I understand that students need to work hard for their future but most are in their late teens and early 20s and tend to overwork themselves to the point of giving up and dropping out of school.

Even when they do overwork themselves, some still feel like they are being lazy.

Though work is important, I think it is important for students to stop this cycle of insanity and put their foot down, so that they can take care of themselves.

It is not worth sacrificing my happiness, physical health or any part of my well being because I am unable to dedicate my time to myself.

For me to take on the load that I do, I believe it is absolutely necessary to get my sleep and to have enough gym time so I can stay healthy and keep my energy and focus high.

I differ from some individuals because I recognize that I have one body throughout my life and cannot buy a new body with the money I make from my two too many jobs that I work.

This summer I have decided that next semester (Fall 2017) I am putting my foot down and stopping my cycle of insanity. I will work my main job, the copydesk for the Daily Eastern News, write stories for the Warbler, and I will make sure that I say no to anything that I feel could sacrifice my grades or my well-being.

Being stressed out is neither cute, nor should it be trendy.

Being a happy, hardworking college student that has time to maintain their sanity and physical health is more my tempo, even if it means saying no once in a while and quitting a job before school starts.

College should not be where a student gets burnt out on their passion because of overworking themselves, rather it should be where that student falls in love with their future career.

Liz Stephens can be reached at 581-2812 or ejstephens@eiu.edu.