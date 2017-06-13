Football team returns for summer training





Filed under Football, Sports

School may be out for the summer, but football is back in session as veteran and rookie athletes return to Eastern for pre-camp training.

Coaches said that summer training is not mandatory, but highly recommended if players want a head start on the upcoming season.

The training includes morning practices with a rotation of weights, running, and agility exercises to enhance a player’s execution.

The Eastern football team had an injury filled last season, ending the season on a high note after a shutout win for a 6-and-5 overall record.

The team is coming off a few months of spring training that was showcased in the Panthers’ annual spring game.

Coach Kim Dameron said it is never too early to prepare for the next season. He said he hopes the progress from spring training carries into this summer and can be executed in the 2017 season.

“It’s football, 2K, and good eating this summer,” said redshirt junior linebacker Jareem Fleming.

His team and housemates, Taylon Shepard, Aaron Gooch and Josh Doyle agreed, as they also spend their spare time eating well and playing the play station after an early morning of lifting.

On the younger end of the team, underclassmen Mark Williams and Jordan Jackson did not get to see playing time last season due to a redshirt.

They come back this summer as well to prepare for a possible August 31 debut against neighboring rival Indiana State University.

This season, senior Mitch Kimble will return as quarterback after spending most of last year battling multiple injuries. Kimble’s return could give the Panthers a good start.

The Panthers open the 2017 season in Terre Haute, Indiana and will open the season at home on September 16 against in-state rival Illinois State University.

Camelia Nicholson can be reached at 581-2812 or cdnicholson@eiu.edu.