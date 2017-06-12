Heritage Park opens at Mattoon Artworks

Close Linda Hendren, a volunteer, pours wine Saturday at the wine tasting event during the Mattoon Artworks Festival. Brandon Winner Brandon Winner Linda Hendren, a volunteer, pours wine Saturday at the wine tasting event during the Mattoon Artworks Festival.





News

Community members gathered at the corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street in Mattoon Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of Heritage Park during the 6th annual Mattoon Artworks.

The land is now comprised of water structures, plants, trails and a boardwalk which was donated by Dick Lumpkin along with a cash-donation of $800,000 from the Lumpkin Family Foundation.

“We see our mission as supporting people who work to create healthy and sustainable communities,” Lumpkin said. “This park is an effort to give back to the community.”

Adjacent to the park were two-rows of art vendors displaying original work for the community to enjoy.

“Since I don’t have anything up at a gallery right now, this is a great opportunity for me to show my work,” said freelance artist James Heywood. “I’ve been working on these sketches my whole life and now I can display it. I’ll definitely be back next year.”

Vendors featured paintings, jewelry, pottery, sketches, photography, and graphic design.

A wine tasting was held inside the train depots Lone Elm Room from 2-8 pm accompanied by live music from Brad Brown, Julia Degler, Stacy Doty, Garrett Biggs, Jeff Derrickson and Jenna Jackley.

“The Wine tasting was so awesome,” said Charleston resident Alayia Felkner. “But the music really put it over the top. I had a wonderful time.”

Other events in the Lone Elm Room consisted of dance performances by Margene’s Dance Studio, face-paintings, and music by the Mattoon Middle School jazz band.

For more information on Artworks or the Mattoon Arts Council, those interested can call 258-6286, visit mattoonartscouncil.org or find MAC on Facebook or Twitter.

Brandon Winner can be reached at 217-581-2812 or bmwinner@eiu.edu.