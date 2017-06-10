A celebration of the arts: Mattoon Art Works offers creative experience





Mattoon Arts Council is hosting the 6th annual Mattoon Art Works from 10am-6pm, Saturday June 10 in the new Heritage Park at 17th street and Broadway Ave., and the Mattoon depot.

This daylong event is dedicated to the arts and features many artists on hand to give demonstrations and sell their work, including paintings, jewelry, poetry, sketches, etc.

Live music acts is featured throughout the day from bands including Superbad, The Freezelands, Irish Music Circle, Tuesday Ukulele Group. Other events include free make and take crafts, dance performances, and Craft beer brewing demonstrations by MASH.

A wine tasting, special entertainment, and 16 on 16 art display by Kim Hanley is featured in the train depots Lone Elm Room from noon – 6pm.

There is an $10 fee to enter the wine tasting. Members receive a commemorative wine glass and six free tastings.

For more information about Artworks contact festival organizer Janahn Kolden at janahnadele@yahoo.com or 217-273-6286.

Brandon Winner can be reached at 217-581-2812 or bmwinner@eiu.edu.