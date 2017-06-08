The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Photo: Drum Dad

June 8, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Bob Fayard, operations manager for the Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps, works on a piece of the set being used for the corps' 2017 production "Men are from Mars." Fayard has worked with the Cavaliers since 1987, stopped for a while, then came back when his son started playing with the drum and bugle corps. He said during the course of the summer and through traveling together, the Cavaliers grow closer as a group. "I end up with 149 other sons," he said.

Cassie Buchman
“I end up with 149 other sons,” he said.

Photo: Drum Dad