OPINION: People need to think for themselves





Filed under Columns

In the age of apathy, true purpose may be becoming a thing of the past.

We are a sanctioned people, forcibly separated from our individual thoughts and forced to wallow in the daily news or the latest executive order.

In many ways we are a selfish people, driven by money and control, but we also have no concept of who were actually are. Alleged leaders who determine our beliefs and our passions assign our fate to us. Our right to freedom, which should be inevitable, is voted on. We believe that a minority group can become empowered by the consent of authority, or with newfound societal acceptance that goes along with the group ethic so greatly instilled into us.

Living in a time where we have to subconsciously ask permission for most anything will never allow us to truly rid ourselves of oppression. People want so deeply to control each other, but have no sense of how to control their own selves. After all, everything is based around public approval. Seeing as we like to think of ourselves as a group that values freedom and individual rights, we might want to start focusing more on ourselves.

There are so many daily distractions stopping us from finding true virtue in us as the individual. New scenes that are more than just the ashes of ideas of impassioned people of the past are hard to come by these days. We are slaves to collectivism, allowing it to change how we see ourselves and how we treat those around us. With our universally collective mindsets it is difficult to form new ideas or discover who we actually are as individuals. In most cases, happiness and freedom go hand in hand and we need to learn how to find ourselves to really know right from wrong and achieve freedom for all.

Maybe we just want approval and company, but at the end of the day we are alone. This does not mean that we should not care for others, but we should never let others determine our mindsets. If so, we are nothing more than existing. If we really had morals of our own we would not be able to exceptualize them based on the callings of society so easily. We can dream of change and revolution, but really what we yearn for is real freedom and life in a world that may never be now. Looking within ourselves to find the true definition of morality may be the only way for us to save our suffering society and world.

Catching ourselves up in things that do not really matter and trying to achieve perfection through tyranny will never give us what we need as people. Instead of competing with others or striving for a falsified feeling of success we need to come to terms with what we are trying to escape and fight against it. We are still free to heal and try to find ourselves. Only then can we create what it means to fight for something. The answer to the conflict of freedom is found within yourself.