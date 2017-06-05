Gallery: Tour de Charleston

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Toluwalase Solomon Neil Fortner, the winner of the 50-mile race, crosses the finish line Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston. Fortner finished the race with a time of two hours and 15 minutes. A member of the Wild Card Cycling team, he said he enjoyed the race, but the last few miles were challenging.
Toluwalase Solomon Cyclists competing in the 50-mile race, line up at the starting line Saturday during the inaugural Tour de Charleston.
Toluwalase Solomon A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race races down hill near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.
Toluwalase Solomon A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race rounds a bend near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.
Toluwalase Solomon Two cyclists race past houses in Lerna Saturday during the 50-mile race at the Tour de Charleston.
