Gallery: Tour de Charleston

Toluwalase Solomon
Cyclists competing in the 50-mile race, line up at the starting line Saturday during the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

June 5, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Neil Fortner, the winner of the 50-mile race, crosses the finish line Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston. Fortner finished the race with a time of two hours and 15 minutes. A member of the Wild Card Cycling team, he said he enjoyed the race, but the last few miles were challenging.

Toluwalase Solomon
Cyclists competing in the 50-mile race, line up at the starting line Saturday during the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

Toluwalase Solomon
A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race races down hill near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

Toluwalase Solomon
A cyclist competing in the 50-mile race rounds a bend near Lerna Road Saturday at the inaugural Tour de Charleston.

Toluwalase Solomon
Two cyclists race past houses in Lerna Saturday during the 50-mile race at the Tour de Charleston.

Toluwalase Solomon
