Gallery: Musefest 2017

Cassie Buchman
A group of friends from the Charleston Transitional Facility's Tinley Park office, dance to live music Saturday at the third annual Musefest.

June 5, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Cassie Buchman
Rochelle Robinson and Dawn Kunde, both from the Charleston Transitional Facility’s office in Tinley Park, peruse the art at Musefest Saturday in the Square. Robinson said this was her first time in Charleston, and she even took a day off work from McDonald’s to be at Musefest. “I work there all the time, but today I wanted to see the sights,” Robinson said.

Cassie Buchman
Erin Goldstein and Jeff Corman of “The Greyhounds” perform at Musefest in the Square Saturday.

Cassie Buchman
Addison Nixon, 4, goes to high five her mom, Nicole Holt, at Musefest Saturday in the Square. Later, when asked what her favorite part of Musefest was, Nixon could barely contain her excitement as she exclaimed “Music” while jumping up and down.

Cassie Buchman
Charleston resident Vicki Brookins hands Alicia Arroyo, a Mattoon resident, a “shake-up” from her stand at Saturday’s Musefest. Brookins started selling the shake-ups, made with ice, sugar, and water, five years ago. Arroyo, in the stand next to her, was selling handmade bath and body products at the arts and crafts festival.

Cassie Buchman
Tinley Park resident Ivory Moore hugs Noreen Canvain while they look at art during Musefest Saturday in the Square. Moore said they took the two and a half hour trip down from the Charleston Transitional Facility’s Tinley Park office. Even though they had only been at the festival for about 20 minutes, Moore said they were enjoying themselves.

Cassie Buchman
Emilia Kiskis, a kinesiology major, sniffs a candle at Musefest on Saturday.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Anna Percivalnn and Brandon Harris celebrate Anna’s birthday by checking out art at Musefest on Saturday.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Molly Reeder from Two Mile Creek Poetry in Decatur rolls clay during Musefest on Saturday.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Charleston residents Sharron and Tim Griffin pet Jerald Bennet’s dog Bubba at Musefest on Saturday.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
Katie Jenkins, a senior biology major paints Katie Saterfield’s face during Musefest at the Charleston High School art club booth.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
