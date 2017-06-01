‘Tour de Charleston’ bike race set for Saturday





About 200 bikers are expected to race through the city as the inaugural Tour de Charleston bike race on Saturday.

This number could get higher though, said Cindy White, president and CEO of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, as people can still register through Friday and the day of the race.

Check in for the Tour de Charleston begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday with staggered mass starts at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, all riders must be off the courses by 1 p.m.

Originally called the Tour de Exchange and hosted by the Charleston Exchange Club, the Charleston Chamber of Commerce took it over this year and gave the race its new name.

Though the routes are different than before, everything else should be the same, White said.

“It’s a brand new event for the chamber,” she said. “It’s exciting to have a new event with 200 bikers going into the community. It’s good for the community and good for the (Charleston) Square.”

Riders can choose from a 12.5, 25 or 50 mile route, according to a press release. These all start at the corner of 7th and Jackson Streets near the Coles County Courthouse.

All races are timed and each participant is electronically chip times. Rest tops with food and water will be available along the routes as well.

While the 12.5 and 25 mile routes are mostly flat, the 50 mile route has been given the nickname the “Hilly 50,” because of challenging hills, curves and long straight runs “for the serious rider,” as stated in the press release.

The three overall winners and first and second place male and female in each age divisions will get trophies.

The age divisions are 18 and under, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Those interested can register for the Tour de Charleston at www.active.com or www.charlestonchamber.com.

They can also pick up race entry forms at the Charleston Chamber office at 501 Jackson Avenue or at the Bike and Hike at 959 18th Street.

Before the race day, entry fees are $25 for the 12.5 and 25 mile races and $45 for the 50 mile. Those registering the day of can expect to pay $30 and $50.

