Eastern could see $38.7 million under Senate proposal

Illinois House has until Wednesday to act on proposed budget





Filed under News

Eastern could potentially get $38.7 million under a recently passed Senate proposal that would give a full year of funding to Illinois state public universities.

Universities have gone without full funding from the state since 2015.

As a result of this budget impasse, Eastern has cut a total of 414 positions and administrative and professional personnel were mandated to incur a minimum of 18 furlough days in 2016.

According to a press release sent by the Senate Democratic Caucus, the Senate deal would also restore the Monetary Award Program grant to the state’s budget.

This potential funding would be for the state budget year running from July 1,2017 through June 30,2018.

Under the plan, $21.6 million would go to Governor’s State University, $32.7 million would be given to Chicago State University and $46.3 million would go to Western Illinois University.

Illinois State could see $65 million in funding, while Northern Illinois University would get $82 million, Southern Illinois University would get $179.6 million and the University of Illinois would receive $582.4 million.

Northeastern Illinois University,which recently announced the elimination of 180 positions, would receive about $33.2 million.

In a letter to the university, interim president of Northeastern Illinois Richard Helldobler said layoff notification and the civil service bumping process will begin immediately and take place over the next several weeks.

The proposal still needs to be voted on in the Illinois House, followed by Gov. Bruce Rauner’s signature, to take effect. The General Assembly’s spring session has until Wednesday night to act on this proposal.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com