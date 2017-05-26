The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

Gallery: IHSA Boys Track Meet Day 1

Toluwalase Solomon
Daniel Card, a junior from Carlinville High School, competes in the class 1A discus throw Thursday at O’Brien Stadium during the preliminary rounds of the IHSA boys track meet.

May 26, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Josiah Vogel, a junior from Rockford Christian high school, competes in the class 1A 400x200-meter relay Thursday during the preliminary rounds of the IHSA boys track meet at O'Brien Stadium.

Toluwalase Solomon
Christian Groenewold, a junior from Forreston (COOP) High School, competes in the class 1A high jump event Thursday during the preliminary rounds of the IHSA boys track meet at O’Brien Stadium.

Toluwalase Solomon
Jackson Harkness, a senior from Elmwood (COOP) High School, competes in the class 1A discus throw Thursday during the preliminary rounds of the IHSA boys track meet at O’Brien Stadium.

Toluwalase Solomon
Daniel Card, a junior from Carlinville High School, competes in the class 1A discus throw Thursday at O’Brien Stadium during the preliminary rounds of the IHSA boys track meet.

Toluwalase Solomon
