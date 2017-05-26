Eastern to accept fall 2018 applications, waives fee





Filed under News

Eastern will be accepting applications for fall 2018 starting June 1, 2017.

According to a press release sent out Thursday, if freshmen and transfer students interested in attending Eastern apply between June 1 and Oct. 2, their $30 application fee will also be waived.

Eastern President David Glassman said in a press release that by accelerating the admissions process it becomes an “invaluable advantage for incoming Panthers.”

“Typically, students who apply early tend to be great students who do extremely well in their studies and we want them to explore EIU for an incredible top-ranked education,” Glassman said in a press release.

The application fee will also be waived, without a date limit, when prospective students apply on campus during an official campus visit.

More information will be added to the story as soon as it becomes available.

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.