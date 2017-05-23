Eastern’s track and field sends 5 athletes to regionals





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Five seniors from Eastern’s track and field team will set out for Austin, Texas Tuesday to compete in the NCAA Division I West Regional.

On the track, Jamal Robinson qualified in the sprints after running an Ohio Valley Conference best time of 10.34 seconds in the 100-meter dash. His winning time put him in 37th place in the West region.

Along with Robinson, Riley McInerney will be competing in the 3000-meter steeplechase, ranking 24th place in the region with a time of 8 minutes, 53.51 seconds in the Mt. SAC Relays.

Angelica Anyaogu long jumped a little over 19 feet in an attempt to make the top 48 in the region, but could only manage a 50th place finish.

While entries for the West Regional were being finalized, two competitors that qualified for the West Regional decide not to jump in it, which opened up a slot for Anyaogu.

Haleigh Knapp returns for her second go-around at regionals after just missing her chance of advancing to the NCAA Division I Nationals last year, jumping 6 feet.

Knapp’s qualifying jump was 5 feet, 10 inches, which put her in 22nd place.

Bryn Buckwalter completes the regional roster for Eastern, ranking 40th place in the throws. She left conference with a qualifying shot put of 15.22 meters.

Jessica Summerfield, the associate head track and field and throwing coach, said this was not Buckwalter’s best throw of the season.

“I’m excited to see how she does, she’ll surprise a lot of people,” Summerfield said.

Day one preliminaries for the regional meet start Friday.

Camelia Nicholson can be reached at 581-2812 or cdnicholson@eiu.edu.