16-year-old girl dies after collision on Lerna Road
May 23, 2017
A 16-year-old girl died in a collision Tuesday afternoon after a brown dump truck collided with a sedan at 6478 Lerna Rd.
Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said the cause of death is unknown.
What caused the accident is also unknown.
Schniers said an autopsy is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
It will take four weeks before the cause of death is known, he said.
More information will be added to the story as soon as it becomes available.
