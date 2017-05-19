The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Gallery: Welcome to ‘Geese-tern’

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
A family of geese make Eastern their home near the pond behind Ninth Street hall on Friday afternoon.

May 19, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

A family of geese exit the pond behind Ninth Street Hall on Friday afternoon.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
The same family of geese swim through the pond behind Ninth Street hall Friday afternoon.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
A family of geese parade through the grass near the pond behind Ninth Street hall on Friday afternoon.

Olivia Swenson-Hultz
