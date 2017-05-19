Former vice president of the Beijing Supreme Court returns to Eastern





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The former vice president of the Beijing Supreme Court is paying an impromptu visit to Eastern from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Jingmin Zhai will return to Eastern for a meet and greet in Room 4440 of the Booth Library.

The last time Zhai visited campus was April 11, 2016.

The EIU Public Policy Institute will sponsor his visit.

Jim Irwin, the institute’s chairperson, said the meet and greet is a good learning experience for anyone in attendance.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Irwin said. “This is something Harvard can’t offer…it’s fortunate for Eastern.”

Irwin said he knows how difficult it will be to gather a large audience since most students have gone home for the summer, but he is still hopeful for a good turnout.

The meet and greet is open to students and community members.

“We will see who we’ll see,” Irwin said.

The News can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.