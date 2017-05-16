The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

Analicia Haynes
Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident, stands by while her dog, Atlas, takes a rest and poses for the camera Tuesday at Morton Park.

May 16, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident and student at Lakeland College, rangles her dog Atlas Tuesday at Morton Park. Suslee said she likes taking Atlas on hikes and when she is hiking at Fox Ridge, Atlas tags along without the hassel of a leash.

Analicia Haynes
Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident and student at Lake Land College, wrangles her dog Atlas Tuesday at Morton Park. Suslee said she likes taking Atlas on hikes and when she is hiking at Fox Ridge, Atlas tags along without the leash.

Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident, stands by while her dog, Atlas, takes a rest and poses for the camera Tuesday at Morton Park.

Analicia Haynes
Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident, stands by while her dog Atlas takes a rest and poses for the camera Tuesday at Morton Park.

“Gunther The Dog,” pants in front of Starbucks Tuesday while his owner, Madalyn Schoonover enjoys a drink with a friend. Schoonover said Gunther has his own Instagram profile called “puglygunther.”

Analicia Haynes
“Gunther The Dog,” pants in front of Starbucks Tuesday while his owner, Madalyn Schoonover enjoys a drink with a friend. Schoonover said Gunther has his own Instagram profile called “puglygunther.”

Madalyn Schoonover, a sophomore public relations major, pets “Gunther The Dog,” in front of Starbucks Tuesday. Schoonover said Gunther is a star and even has his own Instagram profile.

Analicia Haynes
Madalyn Schoonover, a sophomore public relations major, pets “Gunther The Dog,” in front of Starbucks Tuesday. Schoonover said Gunther is a star and even has his own Instagram profile.

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Welcome to ‘Geese-tern’

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Track Weekend T-shirt Sales

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    Multimedia

    Video: What Do EI ‘U’ Think?

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    News

    For the love of French: Schroth helps boost enrollment in program

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    News

    2 students fight summer blues in Charleston

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    Baseball

    Eastern baseball team holding leads

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    Baseball

    Baseball team traveling to Morehead State

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    News

    Memorial Service honors late student

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    News

    Mock accident shows consequences of drunken driving

  • Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

    Multimedia

    Students, professors share memories of late senior

The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Gallery: Dog Days of Summer