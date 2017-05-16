Gallery: Dog Days of Summer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Analicia Haynes Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident and student at Lake Land College, wrangles her dog Atlas Tuesday at Morton Park. Suslee said she likes taking Atlas on hikes and when she is hiking at Fox Ridge, Atlas tags along without the leash.
Analicia Haynes Emily Suslee, a Charleston resident, stands by while her dog Atlas takes a rest and poses for the camera Tuesday at Morton Park.
Analicia Haynes “Gunther The Dog,” pants in front of Starbucks Tuesday while his owner, Madalyn Schoonover enjoys a drink with a friend. Schoonover said Gunther has his own Instagram profile called “puglygunther.”
Analicia Haynes Madalyn Schoonover, a sophomore public relations major, pets “Gunther The Dog,” in front of Starbucks Tuesday. Schoonover said Gunther is a star and even has his own Instagram profile.
