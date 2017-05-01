Booth Library offers activities to de-stress





As finals week begins, the Booth Library is offering opportunities for students to unwind and relieve some stress.

Students can send a “Don’t worry, I’m at Booth Library!” postcard to their friends and family to let them know that they are studying for finals.

The postages are donated from the library staff so no fees are charged. Once students fill out the postcard, the library staff will mail it out.

On Monday and Tuesday, therapy dogs will be returning from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Library Quad where students will be able to pet three dogs.

The therapy dogs have been one of the Booth Library’s most popular activities since the spring semester of 2015.

Beth Heldebrandt, the public relations director for the Booth Library, said the dogs go through all the proper training to be certified therapy dogs.

“They might even bring some friends with them,” Heldebrandt said.

Kirstin Duffin, a reference librarian, is on the committee that plans these events.

“People really open up about having test anxiety, or just anxiety in general. So being able to spend time with the dogs is helpful to them during this stressful time,” Duffin said.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday the Booth Library will be have free popcorn and lemonade for students.

“It’s just little things we can do to make this time easier for the students,” Duffin said.

Along with petting the therapy dogs, students can help complete a large jigsaw puzzle and group coloring pages.

There will also be Sudoku puzzles and coloring supplies offered at the reference or the Library Technology Services desks.

Ear plugs will also be available at the reference desk.

Megan Shudrowitz can be reached at 581-2812 or mmshudrowitz@eiu.edu