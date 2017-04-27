Dance and cheer teams to hold tryouts





News

The Pink Panthers dance team and Eastern’s cheer team will hold tryouts for the 2017-2018 school year on Saturday at McAfee Gym. The cheer tryouts will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Pink Panthers tryouts will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Pink Panthers coach Holly Lemier said she looks for three things in a potential dancer: cheer and dance abilities, a good attitude and a confident, athletic appearance.

She said she also looks for someone “who can be a positive student ambassador, who can enjoy athletic events and who loves to support their Panthers,” she said.

Athletes are expected to bring an updated physical and fill out three forms found on the Pink Panthers website.

Returning member and sophomore mathematics major Ryanne Marks said she is excited to start dancing again and encourages everyone to come to tryouts.

Marks said her advice to any girls trying out is to smile and be positive. “The judges are looking for confidence. I always say, positive thoughts, positive things happen,” she said.

The Pink Panthers practice three to four times a week for about two hours. They perform at all home football games along with men’s and women’s basketball home games. The team also performs at First Night and Yell Like Hell. They have also participated in some community events such as the Special Olympics, Girls on the Run and the Charleston Holiday Parade.

Marks believes the Pink Panthers team is a great way to make friends and stay involved in Eastern and the community.

Lemier encourages anyone thinking of trying out to give it a chance and contact her at halemier@eiu.edu.

Rachel Benda can be reached at 581-2812 or rrbenda@eiu.edu.