CAA to vote on four new majors

News

The Council on Academic Affairs will vote on four new majors at its meeting 2 p.m. Thursday in Room 4440 of the Booth Library.

These are exercise science, sport management, engineering technology and construction management.

According to the program’s proposal, the construction management major will use current digital technologies to prepare publications and presentations for the construction industry.

The program will “prepare students to meet the challenges to become competent project managers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction arenas,” the proposal said.

The exercise science major would replace the concentration in kinesiology and sports studies, and sport management would replace its concentration in the same major.

The engineering technology major would teach students fundamentals, computer-aided drafting and design, machine design and more if passed.

