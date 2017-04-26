Police identify person injured in shooting incident





Filed under News

The person injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on Seventh Street was identified by the Charleston Police Department Wednesday.

Akeem Williams, 20, an Eastern student from Romeoville, was struck in the back during the shooting and sustained minor injuries. He was released from the hospital, according a press release.

The shooting resulted in the death of Byron Edingburg, a senior at Eastern.

In the press release, the CPD wrote that a fight broke out on 1061 Seventh Street and at least one shot was fired.

Edingburg was struck in the upper torso and sustained multiple internal injuries. He was later pronounced dead at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are being asked to contact the CPD at 217-345-8402, Coles County Crime Stoppers at 866-345-8488, text any leads to 274637 or message the CPD on Facebook and Twitter.