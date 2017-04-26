Baurer named newest BOT member





Filed under News

Minier resident Barbara Baurer has been appointed by Gov. Bruce Rauner to serve on the board of trustees.

According to a press release, her appointment goes into effect immediately, but the Illinois Senate still needs to approve it.

“It’s an interesting time to be serving on the board, what with the changes that are taking place at the university and everything that is going on, budget-wise, with the state,” Baurer said in a statement. “We are in need of strong leaders, and I look forward to working with the other members of the board, many of whom I’ve had the opportunity to work with in the past and for whom I have the utmost respect.”

Baurer earned her bachelor’s in mathematics from Eastern in 1975.

She came back to get her master’s in business administration in 1975.

Baurer worked as chief operating officer for Country Financial from 1999 to until she recently retired.

Baurer will replace former trustee Kristopher Goetz, whose term expired this year, according to the press release.

The News desk can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.