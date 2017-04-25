Men’s golf team struggling at conference tournament





Filed under Sports

The Eastern men’s golf team shot three strokes better than they did in the first round on Tuesday, but still remain far back in the team standings of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Sophomore Alvaro Hernandez shot the same round total as he did on day one and remains in the top 20. His two rounds of 73 have his total score at 146 heading into the final day. Romeo Perez made a major improvement in day two shooting seven strokes better with a 76 in round two. His first round total of 83 and second round total of 76 puts him at a total score of 159. Perez is currently tied for 49th place.

Charlie Adare on the other hand struggled in the second round shooting an 87 after his first round total of 79 on the first day. Adare now has a total score of 166 and is tied for 52nd.

Grant Miller improved from his first round score of 92 by shooting almost 10 strokes better with an 83 in the second round. Miller now has a total score of 175 and is in 54th place. Alex Gowin lost eight strokes in the second round and is now in last place with a total score of 182.

Southern Illinois Edwardsville remains the leader in the team standings after the second round of play. Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech jumped Jacksonville State for second and third place followed by Tennessee-Martin in fifth. Austin Peay fell two spots to sixth followed by Morehead State, Murray State, Tennessee State, Belmont and Eastern.

Southern Illinois Edwardsville and Eastern Kentucky are separated by one stroke, Tennessee Tech is two strokes behind Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State is just one stroke behind Tennessee Tech. The close battle between the top four teams will make an exciting final round on Wednesday.

Tennessee Tech’s Charles Seals remains in first place after the second round shooting four under for a total of 135. Behind Seals is defending champion Hunter Richardson from Tennessee-Martin. Richardson jumped up five spots after shooting four under to come within four strokes of Seals with a total of 139.

Bobby Hayes of Jacksonville State dropped one spot to third place on Tuesday followed by Southern Illinois Edwardsville’s Luke Long who dropped one spot to fourth. Will Sallee of Eastern Kentucky moved up two spots to fifth and Morehead State’s Cooper Collins is in sixth.

The third and final round of the OVC men’s championship will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to determine this year’s winner.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at 581-2812 or mmshanahan@eiu.edu