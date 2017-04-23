Student dies in shooting on Seventh Street





Filed under News

Staff Report | @DEN_News

One man died and another was injured in a shooting incident at 2:28 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Seventh Street.

The man who died was identified in a press release sent out by the Charleston Police Department as Byron Edingburg, 23, an Eastern student from Chicago.

According to the press release, officers located two gunshot victims in the yard of the residence.

Edingburg was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he later died of his injuries.

The other victim has survived, but his current status is unknown.

The CPD is currently investigating the incident.

“The Eastern Illinois University community is deeply saddened to learn of this morning’s tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life of one of our students,” Eastern President David Glassman said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends.”

On Facebook, friends and family posted to Edingburg’s wall about their disbelief and how much they will miss him.

In posts, they cited his intelligence and humor. Others wrote about his energy, positivity and warmth.

Anthony Ariola, a senior communication studies major who lives on Seventh Street, said at about 2:30 a.m. to 2:40 a.m. he saw police lights and people running from the area where shots were fired.

People were “in shambles,” he said, with cops up and down the block, from one end of the street to another.

“You know something bad happened because of the amount of cops,” Ariola said.

This is Ariola’s third year living on Seventh Street. Every year, he said it seems like a bigger accident happens, but he hopes this is the last of it.

“It’s tragic, it’s a shame,” he said. “It hurts my heart. There’s a lot of incoming kids that just want a safe college experience, and I hope they get it.”

Though he does have an extra semester at Eastern, he will not be returning to live on Seventh Street.

“I’ve had great times but I’m glad I’m moving off,” he said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting has been asked to contact the police department at 217-345-8402 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-345-8488. Any leads can be texted to 274637.

The News desk can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.