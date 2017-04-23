Gallery: Science Fest

The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Shannon Regan, a graduate student studying biological sciences, leads the crowd in the March for Science at Science Fest Saturday.

Shannon Regan, a graduate student studying biological sciences, leads the crowd in the March for Science at Science Fest Saturday.

Shannon Regan, a graduate student studying biological sciences, leads the crowd in the March for Science at Science Fest Saturday.

April 23, 2017
Ava Reinhart, 6, from Charleston, holds up her sign saying, “this is about chres because I like Nachr.” Her sign also a cow with a large red heart in the middle. Ava said she wants to milk a cow someday. Her mother Chris, top left, said she also drew a star on her poster because she likes going to the astronomy nights at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

